Cafe Launches Brussels Sprout Coffee

Chutney on the Fritz's Hipster hang out, the etch a sketch Cafe, Sketchers has launched new Brussels sprout and parsnip flavoured coffee for the festive season.

The cafe's newest owner (it has gone through five in three years) Shane Worthington said 'Most festive drinks have cinnamon or marshmallows, but we thought outside of the box and went for the vegetable option. I mean they taste foul, coffee and sprouts, obviously, but it is only for Christmas. Come January, when we are selling all of the stale Mince pies, we will go back

Cafe assistant Sandra said 'Shane told us it was a great idea, but like his moustache, it didn't live up to expectations.'