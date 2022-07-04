London's Heathrow Airport Will Shut Down For 7 Days As Workers Fix Thousands of Runway Pot Holes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 4 July 2022

image for London's Heathrow Airport Will Shut Down For 7 Days As Workers Fix Thousands of Runway Pot Holes
"Heathrow was originally going to be called Robin Hood Airport." -PIERS MORGAN

LONDON - (Satire News) - One of the world's businest airports in the world, Heathrow, will be shutting down for a total of seven days.

Reports from BuzzFuzz (UK) state that the shutdown is taking place so that construction crews from Wales, can undertake the chore of filling over 1,000 potholes located on many of the airport's runways.

Heathrow spokeswoman Agatha Sillshire, 59, stated that the Welch construction company plans to work around the clock to make sure that they do not miss any of potholes.

They will also undertake the task of painting over the tremendous amount of graffiti found in all of the airport restrooms.

SIDENOTE: Ms. Sillshire noted that some of the potholes are as deep as 7 centimeters, which is 2.76 inches.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Heathrow

