London's Heathrow Airport Will Shut Down For 7 Days As Workers Fix Thousands of Runway Pot Holes

LONDON - (Satire News) - One of the world's businest airports in the world, Heathrow, will be shutting down for a total of seven days.

Reports from BuzzFuzz (UK) state that the shutdown is taking place so that construction crews from Wales, can undertake the chore of filling over 1,000 potholes located on many of the airport's runways.

Heathrow spokeswoman Agatha Sillshire, 59, stated that the Welch construction company plans to work around the clock to make sure that they do not miss any of potholes.

They will also undertake the task of painting over the tremendous amount of graffiti found in all of the airport restrooms.

SIDENOTE: Ms. Sillshire noted that some of the potholes are as deep as 7 centimeters, which is 2.76 inches.