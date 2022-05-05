Man Offers Unwanted Opinion, again

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 5 May 2022

image for Man Offers Unwanted Opinion, again
Oh Morgan, you funny funny man

Welsh DJ Morgan Piers has offered an opinion that no one asked for, or even wanted.

When asked what the best sauce for Chips was on his three-thirty show, the 57-year-old DJ with a far from clean history said

'I could go both ways. Sometimes I like a bit of Tomato Sauce, and at other times I like Brown sauce, I like both I really do'.

After that, he played Dire Strait's hit Sultans of Swing for the third time, before speaking over the guitar solo, which is mandatory for all DJs 'Of course, when I said I could go both ways, I was talking about either Tomato or Brown Sauce. I am a happily married man, I will have you know.....not that there is anything wrong with the other way... I never said anything of the sort. Anyway, before I put my foot in it again, due to a popular request here is 'The Boys are Back in Town' I just love this song....Do you?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalOpinion

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more