Man Offers Unwanted Opinion, again

Welsh DJ Morgan Piers has offered an opinion that no one asked for, or even wanted.

When asked what the best sauce for Chips was on his three-thirty show, the 57-year-old DJ with a far from clean history said

'I could go both ways. Sometimes I like a bit of Tomato Sauce, and at other times I like Brown sauce, I like both I really do'.

After that, he played Dire Strait's hit Sultans of Swing for the third time, before speaking over the guitar solo, which is mandatory for all DJs 'Of course, when I said I could go both ways, I was talking about either Tomato or Brown Sauce. I am a happily married man, I will have you know.....not that there is anything wrong with the other way... I never said anything of the sort. Anyway, before I put my foot in it again, due to a popular request here is 'The Boys are Back in Town' I just love this song....Do you?