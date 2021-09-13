Date night spoilt by James Cordon, again

Gary and Lorraine Johnson have found their latest date night was spoilt by James Cordon appearing in the two films that they had chosen to watch.

'Well' said Gary 'we started with Starter for 10, because it has James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch in it, and we both like them as actors, and it is a nice little film, with a good story, and some good acting, but after 10 minutes James Cordon appeared, and it spoilt the romantic ambience we were going for'.

Lorraine takes up the story 'And after that, we thought Ocean's Eight would be a good film to watch instead. Gary has a thing for Sandra Bullock, and I always found Richard Armitage to be quite easy on the eye, but after about an hour, James Cordon poked his head in again, and spoils it for us'.

'It is not really James Cordon's fault, we just don't like him, do we Gary?' asked Lorraine.