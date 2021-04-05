Wasp looking forward to spoiling your picnic

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 5 April 2021

image for Wasp looking forward to spoiling your picnic
No Wasps are going to come here, stealing my nuts

Mithering on the Trent's leading Wasp Wayne Jones III has revealed that to no one's real surprise, he is looking forward to spoiling a few picnics over the summer.

The dapper insect, who is not nearly as threatening as he likes to think he is told his many social media followers on Monday that following Human lockdown, the time was right to spoil so many picnics.

'Yes, summer 2021, like every summer since time began will be spoilt by Wasps. We will crawl onto your cakes, drink from your beer glasses, so you risk swallowing us, buzz threateningly, and we will never hesitate to sting you'.

Anti Wasp campaigner Donny Osmond said 'The Wasp. It really is a spiteful bastard'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
picnicWasps

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more