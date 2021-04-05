Wasp looking forward to spoiling your picnic

Mithering on the Trent's leading Wasp Wayne Jones III has revealed that to no one's real surprise, he is looking forward to spoiling a few picnics over the summer.

The dapper insect, who is not nearly as threatening as he likes to think he is told his many social media followers on Monday that following Human lockdown, the time was right to spoil so many picnics.

'Yes, summer 2021, like every summer since time began will be spoilt by Wasps. We will crawl onto your cakes, drink from your beer glasses, so you risk swallowing us, buzz threateningly, and we will never hesitate to sting you'.

Anti Wasp campaigner Donny Osmond said 'The Wasp. It really is a spiteful bastard'.