Man practicing the washing-up

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 27 February 2021

image for Man practicing the washing-up
And when I am not making the tea, I can do this

Now that it looks like offices may be re-opening in a few months, government tea-boy Michael Gove is putting in the time to practice his washing-up skills.

Gove, best known for his starring role in the TV series POB, has been the government's tea-boy anbd milk monitor since his sterling work in both education and the health service.

Boris Johnson commented: 'Michael Gove and I go way back, so it only seems right and fitting that he has some duties in my cabinet. Unfortunately, all of the good jobs have already gone, but everyone likes a good cup of tea, and Michael is always there with a bright, happy smile and a warm cup of liquid.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

