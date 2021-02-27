Man practicing the washing-up

Now that it looks like offices may be re-opening in a few months, government tea-boy Michael Gove is putting in the time to practice his washing-up skills.

Gove, best known for his starring role in the TV series POB, has been the government's tea-boy anbd milk monitor since his sterling work in both education and the health service.

Boris Johnson commented: 'Michael Gove and I go way back, so it only seems right and fitting that he has some duties in my cabinet. Unfortunately, all of the good jobs have already gone, but everyone likes a good cup of tea, and Michael is always there with a bright, happy smile and a warm cup of liquid.'