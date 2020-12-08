Mysterious Mirrored Monolith on the Isle of Wight

On Tuesday morning, the residents of Compton were astounded to discover that the Utah monolith had appeared on their beach.

The monolith that vanished from Utah, only to appear in Romania, arrived on Tuesday morning, appearing against the World Famous sandstone bluffs after having a brief sojourn to Glasgow.

"I was out walking my tortoise," said Compton resident, Zeke Kyle, "when I saw this mirror."

Zeke, 34, claims he didn't want to touch it in case it broke and gave him seven years bad luck. The monolith appears to be the same one that has been appearing around the globe. It even has some graffiti on it from Romania, and a cone from Glasgow. Including the angled top, it is two-and-a-half metres high, and forty centimetres around the base - although the Isle of Wight has never used metric, so while it is on the island, it is about eight feet tall and just over a foot at the base.

Local residents were quick to arrive on hearing the news, many of them having never seen a mirrored surface before.

"I don't know how it got there," Zeke said. "Our local B&Q don't sell eight foot monoliths made of mirror. The closest you'd get is some fence panelling."

There have been many rumours circulating following the monolith's first sighting, including: aliens, art installations and a practical joke.

Zeke has his own theory.

"It'll be somebody buggering about," he said.

While the mirrored monolith remains, it has become the third-highest tourist attraction on the Isle of Wight, according to Trip Advisor.