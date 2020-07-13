Couple don't recognise each other after haircuts

Couple, Lorraine and Gary Johnson, didn't recognise each other following their first haircuts in more than four months.

The re-opening of Chutney on the Fritz's one salon, Di's Colour and Cuts, meant that owner, Diana Fotherington, was overwhelmed with demand for her workmanlike, but cheap efforts. Never really at home with implements, hair dye or people, Diana has managed to stay at the number one slot, because she is the only hairdresser in Chutney.

'It was horrifying,' said Gary. 'Diana is usually better than she was this time. She was just going at our heads with the shaver, and it was almost like she didn't care about how we looked, so now both Lorraine and I have buzz-cuts, like in Alien and Aliens, only we are not hardened criminals. I suppose, by the time we all go back to work, our hair will be back to normal.'

Lorraine said: 'I just don't fancy Gary with his hair like that. Well, like mine is.'