Shop Window's collection of dead wasps growing

The baker's shop in Mithering on the Trent now has the charming little village's biggest collection of dead wasps, following a study by local nerd, Shane Brassingthwaite.

'You all know my sister, Tracy,' said Shane. 'The one who says "hey up, me duck" every time you see her, but this story is about me, and the little article that I wrote for Mithering's blog. Usually, it is about what the local politician hasn't been seen doing, and who is dating who. Nobody ever dates me, but our Tracy, she is all over it. Anyway, in my little wander around the shops, I noticed that there were nine dead wasps in the window of the baker's, eight in the butchers, seven in the candlestick makers, but, as he has been shut for eight years now, that is not surprising. There were five in the window on the Ferret and Flat-cap, and none in the windows of Boots, Wilkinsons, or Holland and Barrett, so at least the shops that are still open have some hygiene.'