Jimmy Carr or a Flock of Geese?

Chutney on the Fritz family, the Johnson's were out playing their favourite game around the pool this morning. A flock of Canada Geese or Jimmy Carr's Laugh?

The trio who have been playing the game for eight years now, ever since Tom was Six, and asked his Dad, Gary, why that man on the TV sounded like the Geese in the park?

'It had never really struck me until Tom had pointed it out to me' said Gary 'and the game just grew from there. There was a time we thought it was Jimmy Carr until Tom reminded me that he had bought Mr Tiddles, his ventriloquist's doll with him?

'We also have another game we play' said Gary 'We call it Silence or the sound that Nish Kumar gets after saying something at a comedy show?'