Teenager will definitely ask girl out

Written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Oh Tom, what took you so long?

Chutney on the Fritz's most famous teenager, Thomas Johnson, has decided that, when the lockdown is over, he will ask his friend Sarah to go to the cinema with him.

The strangely cheerful teen said: 'I like Sarah, I mean, like her. Things happen to me when I think about her. I mean, I like Snotty Dave, but not in the same way, but I like Sarah, and maybe when I can get out of the house for a while, I will ask Sarah if she would like to go to the cinema, or something. Chutney on the Fritz sometimes shows an old film at the derelict church, so perhaps I will ask her out then. No, I will. I definitely will.'

Sarah is also having similar thoughts about Thomas.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

