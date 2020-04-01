Man Felt A Bit Of A Fool

There was confusion and a certain sense of torrid self-consciousness about one man when he woke up and got out of bed on Wednesday morning, leaving him uncertain as to what was wrong with him.

The situation unfolded in the early hours after the gentleman concerned, Moys Kenwood, 56, rose from his slumbers and felt as if there was something that "wasn't quite right".

Something was amiss.

He wandered around thinking that, perhaps, he had forgotten about something vitally important that he was supposed to have remembered, but couldn't quite put his finger on what it was.

Having wracked his brain, however, he came up blank.

Finally, around half-past-ten, after he'd had breakfast, swept the yard outside the front of the house, spoken to two female neighbors for fifteen minutes, and washed his hands and face, he realised what was missing - he had forgotten to put any clothes on when he had got out of bed, and had been strolling around for three hours in his Birthday Suit.

He said:

"I usually throw some boxer shorts on, but, today, I forgot. I felt a bit of a fool."