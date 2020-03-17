New Couple really Struggling

With Coronavirus spreading across the country, new couple, Gary Wilmot-Symthe and Tessa Brassingthwaite, are really struggling.

"In the old days," said Wilmot-Smythe, "a young chap could take a lady he liked to any number of places, the theatre, the cinema, and now we can't do that, can we?'

Tessa continued: 'We can't even go to the pub, and get wasted. I need to see what Gary's tolerance for alcohol, and my irritating laugh, is'.

'We can't even touch,' complained Gary, 'and touching elbows isn't romantic at all. Holding hands is a sign that you love someone. Touching elbows just looks mad, and who wants to make that type of impression?'