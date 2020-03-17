New Couple really Struggling

Written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

image for New Couple really Struggling
Old couple

With Coronavirus spreading across the country, new couple, Gary Wilmot-Symthe and Tessa Brassingthwaite, are really struggling.

"In the old days," said Wilmot-Smythe, "a young chap could take a lady he liked to any number of places, the theatre, the cinema, and now we can't do that, can we?'

Tessa continued: 'We can't even go to the pub, and get wasted. I need to see what Gary's tolerance for alcohol, and my irritating laugh, is'.

'We can't even touch,' complained Gary, 'and touching elbows isn't romantic at all. Holding hands is a sign that you love someone. Touching elbows just looks mad, and who wants to make that type of impression?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more