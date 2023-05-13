Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dazzles in epic dance-off with Cowboys cheerleaders

The latest rumor to come out of Big D (Dallas) is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 80, allegedly engaged in an epic dance-off with two of his team cheerleaders.

According to Hollywood Innuendo reporter Sausalito Ole, the two brave dancers who dared to challenge Jones on the dance floor are Kelli Baffle, 24, and Tess Oakwood, 25.

Miss Baffle revealed that what started as a friendly tap on the shoulder quickly escalated into a full-blown dance extravaganza. Jones unleashed his hidden moves, busting out dance styles from the disco era, including the "Jerry Jones Hustle" and the "Cowboy Shuffle."

Witnesses claim that the dance battle reached its peak when Jones and the cheerleaders synchronized their moves to perform a "Cowboy Conga Line," with Jones leading the way in his signature cowboy hat.

Meanwhile, Jones has clarified that he was simply showcasing his dancing skills to the newest members of the renowned cheerleader squad. He claims the exaggerated story was fabricated in hopes of receiving some dance lessons from one of the most rhythmically gifted and stylish owners in the NFL. ■