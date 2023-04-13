The Philadelphia Eagles May Sign Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 13 April 2023

image for The Philadelphia Eagles May Sign Ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott
Zeke will go from blue to green.

PHILADELPHIA - (Sports Satire) - Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has expressed an interest in signing former Cowboys running back Ezekiel "Feed Me" Elliott.

Sirianni says that he thinks Dallas owner Jerry "The Relic" Jones overlooked the fact that Zeke can still take the ball and run like a scalded dog gaining an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba stated that he heard that Zeke was let go because owner Jerry Jones did not like his humongous hairdo.

One of the Eagles cheerleaders, Canteeta Fishington, 26, said that she dated Elliott back in high school and she remembers that even then he was all hands.

SIDENOTE: Ezekiel says that he will donate $3,000 to The Home For Former Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders, for every touchdown that he scores.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dallas CowboysEzekiel ElliottPhiladelphia Eagles

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more