In an astonishing turn of events, all the major MLB sportswriters in America have unanimously declared Ferris Papaya, a 12-year-old from Louisiana, as the most sensational Little League hitter since the dawn of time itself—well, at least the past 84 years when the Little League was first formed.

Hailing from the bustling city of Shreveport, Ferris resides with his 13 brothers and sisters, along with his mom and dad. With an awe-inspiring 4-year Little League career, this young baseball maverick boasts an otherworldly batting average of .613.

Ferris holds the illustrious title of the United States Little League home run record with a jaw-dropping 52 homers in just four short years. Take a moment to let that sink in.

At the tender age of 12, Ferris already towers over his peers at an astonishing height of 6-foot-1 and tips the scales at a whopping 187 pounds. This pint-sized powerhouse has left MLB veterans and scouts dumbfounded, with legendary hitter Albert Pujols exclaiming, "Papaya swings the bat like he's 19 and possesses the strength of a mythical titan!"

Ferris' father Enrico revealed an exclusive scoop to The Sportz Buzz News—his prodigious son has already inked a top-secret (shh!) baseball promissory contract with none other than the New York Yankees! That's right, folks, as soon as young Ferris reaches the ripe age of 18, he will don the pinstripes and unleash his extraordinary talents on the grand stage of Major League Baseball.

It's clear that Ferris Papaya is destined for unparalleled greatness in the annals of baseball history. Stay tuned for more mind-blowing feats from this Little League wunderkind!