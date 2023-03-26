The Sizzlingly Sexy Holly Sonders Is Turning Heads On The Golf Course

AUGUSTA, Georgia - (Sports Spoof) - The latest edition of Golf Guide Illustrated Magazine features the sensational golfer Holly Sonders.

The stunning golfer is causing a stir in the world of the little bitty dimpled ball.

The 36-year-old beauty stands at 5-foot-8, in her birthday suit. Her favorite food is enchiladas smothered in asparagus juice.

Holly recently won the West Virginia Golfing Invitational by shooting an astoundingly amazing 63, all while nursing a tennis elbow, ah make that a golf elbow.

Sonders, who is rumored to be dating former boxing sensation Mike Tyson, stated that her favorite alcoholic beverage is a Pork Chop Margarita, her favorite number is 13½, and her favorite state is South Dakota.

Holly was gifted her first set of golf clubs by her mom's obstetrician at the tender age of 3.

