The Sizzlingly Sexy Holly Sonders Is Turning Heads On The Golf Course

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 March 2023

image for The Sizzlingly Sexy Holly Sonders Is Turning Heads On The Golf Course
Holly recently said tongue-in-cheek that she loves playing with little balls.

AUGUSTA, Georgia - (Sports Spoof) - The latest edition of Golf Guide Illustrated Magazine features the sensational golfer Holly Sonders.

The stunning golfer is causing a stir in the world of the little bitty dimpled ball.

The 36-year-old beauty stands at 5-foot-8, in her birthday suit. Her favorite food is enchiladas smothered in asparagus juice.

Holly recently won the West Virginia Golfing Invitational by shooting an astoundingly amazing 63, all while nursing a tennis elbow, ah make that a golf elbow.

Sonders, who is rumored to be dating former boxing sensation Mike Tyson, stated that her favorite alcoholic beverage is a Pork Chop Margarita, her favorite number is 13½, and her favorite state is South Dakota.

Holly was gifted her first set of golf clubs by her mom's obstetrician at the tender age of 3.

SIDENOTE: To see Holly in her golf shoes, and nothing else but a smile, visit www.hollysondersmmmmmm.sex

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more