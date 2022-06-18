Illustrated Sports Magazine Has Just Named LPGA Golfer Paige Spiranac As Their 2022 "Sexiest Female Athlete of The Year"

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - One of the most beautiful, gosh darn sexy lady golfers to come down the fairway in a long, long time, has just added another honor to her long list of honors.

The stunningly attractive Paige Spiranac, has just been named this year's "Sexiest Female Athlete of The Year."

Paige beat out two very sexy professional swimmers, a gorgeous professional barrel rider, a sumptuous lady wrestler, and an erotic female surfer, who looks exactly like Taylor Swift, but with a great-looking ass, and fantabulous tits.

Spiranac who is a true blonde, as attested to by three ex-boyfriends will be receiving an all-expenses trip for three to Cancun, Mexico, a brand new gold-colored 2022 Lexus, a year supply of Dos Equis Beer, and $185,000 cash.

The 29-year-old beauty was asked by reporter Zorro La Bamba, of The Sports Bet Gazette, if she has a boyfriend.

Paige blushed, paused for a moment, flipped back her long blonde mame, and replied that she actually has seven boyfriends, including a pro NFL player, whom she refused to name.

Meanwhile, the Paige Spiranac Bobblehead Doll continues to be the nation's number one selling bobblehead doll.