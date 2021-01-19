The University of Troy Trojans Are Forced To Change Their Team Nickname

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 19 January 2021

image for The University of Troy Trojans Are Forced To Change Their Team Nickname
Famed attorney and Nancy Pelosi lookalike, Gloria Allred was the attorney for the Trojan Condom Company.

TROY, Alabama – (Sports Satire) – The Troy University board of directors has voted 10 to 1 to change the name of their collegiate athletic teams.

University spokesperson, Maxwell Maxinweiser, stated that the reason was due to a $21 million lawsuit that the school had been hit with by the Trojan Condom Company.

Famed California attorney Gloria Allred filed the lawsuit against Troy University on behalf of the Trojan Condom Company, claiming the college was infringing on the company’s copyright of the name Trojan.

The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that the school’s dean, vice-dean, and assistant vice-dean, have all agreed on a new team name which is the Troy Rubbers.

Troy senior place kicker, Johnny “Bubba” Mustard, was asked what he thought about the name change. He replied, “I think it sucks the big one – no pun intended.”

Another player, Monroe Apricot, who is the starting left tackle, and an evangelical from Iowa, said that the new name is so damn embarrassing, that he is planning on transferring to Oral Roberts University.

The dean did point out that the Troy College female teams will still be able to use their current team name, the Troy Trojanettes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Nicknameoral robertsoral roberts university

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more