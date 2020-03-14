Liverpool Not Champions Yet - Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

A report in the Telegraph newspaper which says that Premier League leaders Liverpool are likely to be crowned champions even if the season is cancelled, has angered officials of those clubs 'chasing' the Reds, who say that a football season is not over until the 38 matches have been completed.
Manchester City are Liverpool's closest challengers, and, even though the huge 25-point gap between the two clubs may, realistically, be too big to close, mathematically it's still possible, and the fat lady is still to sing.
City boss, Pep Guardiola, said:
"The fat lady has not yet sung. Like that Nick Hancock bloke used to say, "They think it's all over", but it isn't yet. Nobody - not even Liverpool - can be awarded the title whilst it still remains possible for another team to catch them."
At first glance, Liverpool's lead seems unassailable, but three recent losses - two at the hands of Atlético Madrid, dumping the holders out of the Champions League, and a drubbing at lowly Watford - have brought them back down to earth with a bump.
The Sky Blues have one more game to play than Liverpool, and the two sides still have to meet again.
Guardiola concluded:
"I conclude that we can wait as long as it takes - forever if necessary."