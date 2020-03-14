Liverpool Not Champions Yet - Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

A report in the Telegraph newspaper which says that Premier League leaders Liverpool are likely to be crowned champions even if the season is cancelled , has angered officials of those clubs 'chasing' the Reds, who say that a football season is not over until the 38 matches have been completed.

Manchester City are Liverpool's closest challengers, and, even though the huge 25-point gap between the two clubs may, realistically, be too big to close, mathematically it's still possible, and the fat lady is still to sing.

City boss, Pep Guardiola, said:

"The fat lady has not yet sung. Like that Nick Hancock bloke used to say, "They think it's all over", but it isn't yet. Nobody - not even Liverpool - can be awarded the title whilst it still remains possible for another team to catch them."

At first glance, Liverpool's lead seems unassailable, but three recent losses - two at the hands of Atlético Madrid, dumping the holders out of the Champions League, and a drubbing at lowly Watford - have brought them back down to earth with a bump.

The Sky Blues have one more game to play than Liverpool, and the two sides still have to meet again.

Guardiola concluded:

"I conclude that we can wait as long as it takes - forever if necessary."