The GOP Illustrated Magazine Names Donald Trump "The Sorriest Republican Ever!"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 11 July 2022

The unadulterated fool wearing a woman's wig, and an ugly one at that.

NEW YORK CITY - (Magazine Satire) - It seems that with each new day, Donald Trump keeps getting his orange-colored ass kicked from each and every direction.

His personality, or actually lack of, has been smashed by former friends, cabinet members, and lovers like Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen, Jeff Sessions, Stormy Daniels, Mitch McConnell, Maria Bartiromo, Sean Hannity, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even his own long-legged, Slovenian wife Melania Trump.

Oh, and let us not forget to mention, his long-time lip-locking fake blonde-haired daughter Ivanka.

Ivanka has made it known (every damn chance she gets) that yes, she is now out of her evil daddy's will, but she doesn't give a fucking rat's ass because she and her husband (the wimpy-as-hell) Jared Kushner have mucho, mucho dinero (as they say in Guatemala).

And now, as if the Trumptard's orange ass hasn't been kicked around enough, the spanking (No Pun Intended) new magazine publication, The GOP Illustrated Magazine, has just named Trump The Chump, as their "Sorriest Republican Ever." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

