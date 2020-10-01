Once upon a time in the Land of Nod, two wannabe leaders committed Hari Kari in public!

(NOT EDITED) Now children please pay attention! This piece of news might just be so pathetic, it might bore you to tears!

Once upon a time in a Land called Nod, two village idiots (sorry village idiots, no insult, it's just these idiots want to be leaders of your nation, you are just harmless, wonderful people with no intentions of 'fucking' people's minds) attempted to convince their folk that they should be the one to lead them into the future!

The two idiots, or morons, have one advantage against other village idiots, they have loads of dosh, and in the Land of Nod, nothing else matters, it seems. Because idiots, or morons, with loads of mega-bucks are highly regarded by their folk who want to have loads of bucks too, and this makes them blind, or even ignorant. So, they follow these two morons like sheep to the slaughter.

When the two morons met to discuss what they believe is right or wrong, millions of their mesmerized fans watched on, only to think, maybe, "what the fuck is wrong in our wonderful Land of Nod if we can only find these two idiots/morons, who love a primitive, insulting, barbarian battle of words in public?"

After the shambolic, quite degenerating show, or battle of insults and deranged comments, the folk of the Land of Nod went back to their daily business hoping that one day their sad lives, maybe, might be redeemed by a person, not driven by mega-bucks and power, not a total moron, but with one ounce of common sense in their head!

Luckily, for people of the Land of Nod, the two morons committed Hari Kari after realizing how fucking stupid they really were, phew, thank the heavens! Then a new Messiah stepped forward, poverty stricken, but not carrying a cross on his back, who offered the 'Noddy Folk' in this quite unacceptably divided, black, white, pink and yellow nation, a solution to all of their problems.

It was called; Common Sense!

Children of the Land of Nod then followed their new Messiah and turned it into Utopia! Village idiots/morons with mega-bucks were never, ever allowed to raise their ugly heads and voices again, and the world became a much nice place to live in! Amen...