Losers And Suckers, Vote Twice For Trump, And His Hair Is The Thing

September Election News: Unbelievably, the Trump election campaign has doubled down at the start of the month, making Trump’s defeat certain. More stuff is coming out about the real Donald Trump, and while always suspected, this new stuff is traitorous, criminal, and valley girl sissy.

This December, Santa Claus won’t be coming to the Trump White House.

Five-time bone-spur, draft dodger Donald Trump referred to American soldiers who died defending freedom as losers and suckers.

The soldiers died defending Donald Trump’s right to say those words with impunity, but what gutter-licking words for even Trump to say.

It's evident why Trump doesn’t care that Putin is paying bounty money to kill American soldiers.

The next stone added to Trump's wall of election defeat is telling supporters to vote twice. Vote twice? What better evidence is there that Donald Trump knows he can’t win re-election honestly?

When told he was encouraging criminal behavior, and that voting twice is a felony, he quickly backtracked, asserting some Mickey Mouse reason, saying voting twice ensures their vote would be counted. Ha!

Like the bone spurs, and I never met the woman, as Donald Trump says, It is what it is.

The final stone in Donald Trump’s September re-election wall of defeat was the hair excuse. He refused to attend the Armistice Day Ceremony in Northern France honoring the dead of World War I. Why?

Because the drizzle might collapse his hair.

Besides being un-American, the guy is a valley girl, sissy.

