Is Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine?

So honk your horn if you believe Donald J. Trump is actually taking hydroxychloroquine. You know he can’t even spell the word. It’s over one syllable. He can barely pronounce it. Again, it's over one syllable.

“I’ve talked to lots of doctors about it,” he says. Again skipping the pronunciation of the pill. Certainly, not going to attempt to spell the word for reporters. Does he even know what color the pill is? He says he takes it every day. Really?

No! A lie. When one travels to Africa, one takes a malaria pill once a week, before, during and after a visit to Africa. No one takes malaria pills every day.

So why is Donald T. promoting hydroxychloroquine? He insists he doesn’t own the company. But maybe he heavily invested in the company through stock options, and is promoting the drug to make a morbidly obese profit?

Or maybe he’s just a plain dope!

He thinks: Ah hah! It kills the malaria virus, why wouldn’t it kill the coronavirus? Give me a jar of pills. I’ll drink it down with diet coke! Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum! Burp!

That burp could be Trump’s final sign of life, because while hydroxychloroquine can kill the living malaria virus, it can also kill a living human being. So careful what you swallow.

Seems like car horns aren't honking.

