Note to Editor- this is actually a very serious article that I have thrown a few jokes into to make it palatable to a humor audience. But I feel the information therein is vital to our times.



NOTE- These are actual, real recipes that logically should work against the Virus.

RECIPE FOR A GENUINE, BASIC ANTI-VIRUS PUNCH (To hopefully give Mr. Mean COVID-19 a one/two punch!)

NOTE- This recipe should only be used as a preventative if you do not have COVID-19 already.

The herbs, juices and fruits contained in this drink have been used for ages against many types of flus, colds and viruses. Maybe, just maybe, it will work against this new plague we have at the moment. (This statement is actually quite serious, as are the two recipes provided.)

Mix ½ gallon non-sweetened fruit juice (and not the junky version with only 10% concentrate and 90% sugar!) with tea made from a half gallon of the following:

1 teaspoon dried elderberries or 1 teaspoon fresh elderberries (Fresh elderberries MUST be cooked, otherwise they can make you ill. They are for prevention.)

½ teaspoon thyme (for the lungs).

½ teaspoon echinacea or olive leaf herb (for the immune system.)

½ teaspoon rosehips

½ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon REAL cinnamon

½ squeezed lemon or lime

2 tea bags Red Zinger tea (Celestial Seasonings - if available. Contains licorice and wild cherry bark for the lungs, and rosehips for more vitamin C.)

Best served hot.

NOTE: For a very simple tea, get a box of Kroger elderberry teabags and one of Kroger Immune Support tea bags, and use one of each per large cup. They both have additional beneficial herbs in them to make a very good tea that should be beneficial and preventative against the coronavirus.



ALTERNATIVE RECIPE IF YOU ALREADY HAVE COVID-19

Don't use echinacea or elderberry anymore, as they might turn the immune system against the body at this point.

Mix ½ gallon non-sweetened fruit juice, preferably with 100% concentration, with tea made from a half gallon of the following:

½ teaspoon astralagus root (protects immune system good for flu-like illnesses.)

½ teaspoon anise (for anti-virus and taste)

½ teaspoon olive leaf, slippery elm, turmeric, white oak bark or 1 teaspoon aloe vera (for anti-viral properties.)

½ teaspoon rosehips

½ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon thyme (for lungs)

½ teaspoon REAL cinnamon

½ squeezed lemon or lime

2 tea bags Red Zinger tea (Celestial Seasonings- if available. Contains licorice and wild cherry bark for the lungs, and rosehips for more vitamin C.)