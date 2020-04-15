Trump Destroys Parachutes Of Crashing Plane

It’s like destroying parachutes on an aircraft and knowing the plane will crash. Dumb.

It's like shutting off the water to a fire hydrant during a house fire. Dumb again.

It's like sinking a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean. It is dumb, stupid, hopeless.

Cutting off funding to the World Health Organization isn't just mean, it smacks of a form of terrorism.

Sometimes, when god is passing out brains, people think god, said rains and these people run inside and failed to receive any brains.

Why would Trump think that right now was a good time to stop funding US contributions to the World Health Organization during the now of a full-blown world pandemic?

Do you think maybe it’s an attempt to distract from Trump's incompetence? The waving of his hand in the air, feebly demonstrating how the coronavirus would float away naturally and would disappear in two weeks, with warmer weather, so why do anything?

"It's all fake news, anyway."

The do-nothing president, who did nothing during January and February, and got caught with his pants down in the middle of March, started huffing and puffing, but had no answer for his dilly-dally, aimless, cheerleader, happy talk, so he cut off funding to WHO, the World Health Organization.

Trump is not an example of the best and the brightest. Okay, not every bulb is a bright bulb, but to be intentionally cruel as a distraction for his incompetence is contemptuous. It isn’t American. But it sure is Trump.

The World Health Organization is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and was established, and is responsible, for international public health. WHO was founded in 1948, by the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Canada, and its parent company is the United Nations. Could there be a more needed organization during this coronavirus pandemic?

So Donald Trump cut off US funding of WHO during an international pandemic that doesn't have a cure, is daily killing people around the world, may strike twice to the same person, and there isn’t any kind of vaccination against it. Dumb.

Be best?

No.

Be packing.

