Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, and Charles III singing "Cha Cha Cha" together in karaoke—this would be the most important thing for Europe, according to an insider.

Iain Farrington's "Voices of the World" delivered a relevant and impressive musical performance at the king's coronation, as affirmed by expert Angvar Carlson. Having attended numerous celebratory events as both an organizer and a spectator, Carlson has a word to share.

"Considering Brexit, not everything was handled properly. The 'voices of Europe,' particularly the Eurovision Song Contest, should have been taken into account. Unfortunately, that didn't happen," says Carlson, originally from Northern Europe and now residing in Liverpool.



Carlson has observed that the new king could address some significant issues. "The king appears stiff and unexpressive, much like his country's representative in the Eurovision Song Contest. Things should be more relaxed."

"Does the Royal Palace have the will or funds to acquire a nice green outfit for His Majesty? Not too Irish, of course," suggests Carlson, alluding to the Finnish representative's green latex attire.

"I say to the king: Set an example with your style and demeanor. Follow the example of Käärijä, who unifies Europe. Let us sing together in harmony and togetherness."