Fratello Metallo rocks for Jesus!

Catholic Satire: A heavy metal band decided to convert metal junkies into Jesus freaks with well inspiring music.

Many bands like to dress up in dark themed evil outfits. But Fratello Metallo went further — their vocalist was an actual monk who gained concerts for the church. He was the real deal.

How did a religious monk end up heading a metal act?

Father Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Frate (frier) Cesare, is an Italian Capuchin friar, who was known as a heavy metal singer. Fratello Metallo ("Brother Metal") is the name that Frate Cesare gave to his Heavy Metal band.

Unlike what you might expect, Father Cesare thought heavy metal was the most energetic form of music he’d ever heard. So, in 2008, Fratello Metallo released Misteri.

Unfortunately, the band is no longer active. Father Cesare felt that with their increasing fame, the devil had possessed the band members and their managers, and he decided to retreat back to the convent to perform an exorcism on himself just in case.

