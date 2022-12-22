Kissimmee, Florida Outlaws Butt Calls

KISSIMMEE, Florida - (Satire News) - The Cloud 9 News Agency says that the Kissimmee, Florida town council has voted to fine any citizen who makes a butt call, accidentally or on purpose.

Councilwoman Sybilla Cullenshick, 53, told reporter Lexi Aspen, that lots of the younger citizens, some who are up at all hours of the day and night, are notorious for making butt calls.

She noted that a study that was conducted by The QuinniPinni Polling Agency found that 98.3% of all Kissimmee butt calls were from individuals between the ages of 6 and 16.

Mrs. Cullenshick, who recently divorced her husband of 35 years, said that the vote to fine butt call makers was unanimous (10-0).