'Pornica' Lewinsky Sings Happy Holidays Mr. Ex-president to Bill Clinton in a Marilyn Dress.

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for 'Pornica' Lewinsky Sings Happy Holidays Mr. Ex-president to Bill Clinton in a Marilyn Dress.
Monica, recreating the famous Monroe-dress maneuver

Monica Lewinsky, now an Entertainment Star only because she was one of the mistresses of Bill Clinton - over 30 years ago - has recreated Marilyn Monroe's famous song to pres. Kennedy on her Podcast.

She still has feelings for the horny ex - president and she never married.

Instead, she has had a lifelong career, lucrative as being his Ex - mistress.

She is a bright, educated woman but did not try any other career.

Life goes as they say - and she makes a good living - partially subsidized by the Republican Party - still Demonizing Bill and Hillary - till they Die.

They sure are vindictive.

She is still a pretty girl and is an attractive presence on many talk shows - and always brings out the dress with Cum Stains that made her famous.

This is lance Bottomly - aging Hollywood star - now a gossip commentator for the Foxy Network.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Monica Lewinsky

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more