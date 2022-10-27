Monica Lewinsky Wins The San Francisco Mechanical Bull Riding Championship

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - The infamous Monica Lewinsky has found herself back on the national spotlight and she is absolutely loving the attention.

The 49-year-old Lewinsky carried on her sexual affair in the Oval Office from 1995 to 1997, where she and President Clinton cavorted as if they were high school kids with raging hormones.

Monica became part of what came to be known as Monicagate. After her tour of duty at the White House ended, Lewinsky went into the masseuse business, where she soon opened up Monica's Blue Dress Masseuse Parlor and Cigar Emporium.

Just recently Monica, who never married, entered and won The San Francisco Mechanical Bull Riding Championship.

One of the judges said that Lewinsky has some of the firmest thighs that he has ever seen.

Lately Monica has been appearing on talk shows including Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and most recently The Ricky Gervais Happy Hour Show.