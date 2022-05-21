TikTok Spinoff, The X-Rated TitTok Tickler Is Gaining New Users At An Astronomical Rate!

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California - (Satire News) - Reports coming from highly reliable sources are that the Chinese-owned TikTok social video network service is venturing into the land of sexuality.

Boom Boom News was the very first to report that Fi Ji Ping Pong, owner of TikTok has hired the best video experts to create what he is calling TikTok Tickler.

Ping Pong, no relation to the infamous Shanghai whore Vinga Ping Pong, stated that the idea first came to him in a wet dream.

He added that after talking to his wife, one of his girlfriends, and his masseuse, he decided to launch the much-needed sexualized networking service.

Meahwhile, Zowie Shilo, 29, Ping Pong's masseuse, told BBN writer Hacienda Fiddle that the new X-rated service has already registered more members than Google, eHorny.wow, YouTube, Facebook, and eBoinking.dic. combined. ■