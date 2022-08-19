TikTok Is Denying That Someone Hacked Into The System and Stole Over 69 Million Passwords

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 19 August 2022

image for TikTok Is Denying That Someone Hacked Into The System and Stole Over 69 Million Passwords
TikTok says that they have dozens of lawyers from the US, England, New Zealand, and Macadamia working on the case.

BEIJING, China - (Business Satire) - The world's foremost short-form video hosting service, is denying that someone got into their master computer and stole over 69 million passwords.

The Beijing, China-based firm denies the story, which was put out by The Fortune Cookie News Agency's highly respected reporter Fing Fu.

Fang Tang, a spokesperson for the hosting service, was asked if he could name some of the individuals and companies who had their passwords stolen.

Tang said that was impossible because NONE of the over 69 million passwords had been compromised.

He was then told by Fing Fu that he understands that some of the stolen passwords include: SEXYgurl69, Tasty00tits, TheTrumpturd's Bitch, and pussyMmmmmm99.

"OH CHIT!!!" Came the reply from the TikTok spokesperson.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

