Michelle Obama Hints That She May Run For Governor of Illinois

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - Michelle Obama appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and she hinted that she is seriously thinking about running for governor of Illinois.

She said that looking at a poll taken by the highly reputable QuinniPinni Poll Agency, she saw that her chances of winning are 14 to 1.

Michelle recently told Mimosa Sabrosa with The Alpha Beta News Agency, that as a little girl growing up in The Al Capone Heights neighborhood of Chicago, she dreamed of being an Olympic gymnast on the parallel bars, but she was way, way too tall for that.

She then thought about becoming a female wrestler, but after dislocating her cervix in a match at the age of 17, she said the hell with wrestling.

Michelle then turned her dreams to one day becoming the governor of Illinois.

And so now, Mrs. Barack Obama says that she is ready to turn her dream into realized reality.

SIDENOTE: Barack Obama told Ms. Sabrosa, that he would be as happy as a chicken farmer with a chicken with 12 legs to become the First Gentleman of Illinois.