Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her $8.7 Million Engagement Ring

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 December 2021

image for Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her $8.7 Million Engagement Ring

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Cinderella St. Lamb, with the Daily Drama News Agency has just broken the story about the recently divorced songstress Kelly Clarkson’s engagement.

The 39-year-old judge on “The Voice” is reportedly walking on Cloud 9, and in absolute paradise.

Clarkson went through a very rough divorce from her husband, Brandon “Shithead” Blackstock.

Blackstock allegedly cheated on Kelly with two female midget clowns with the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.

An unnamed circus employee said he actually saw three photos of the menage-a-trois, and he remarked that it was not a pretty sight.

He laughed as he said that the three also included a life-size blow-up doll of Madonna, four cans or Reddi Whip Cream, black latex toddler crotchless panties for the two midgets, and a circus monkey.

According to information guru, Andy Cohen, Miss Clarkson, who has never been happier, is engaged to billionaire Houston oilman, Winthrop Harold Quackenbush, III, who owns 217 oil wells.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
EngagementKelly Clarkson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more