A Dental Hygenist Fired After Being Warned Repeatedly Not To Bring Her Support Canary To The Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Thelma's sister says that Thelma even takes "Perky" with her on dates.

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz reports that a dental hygienist in Frisco had been warned by the dentist not to bring her support canary to the office.

Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz stated that Dr. Andy V. Pillow, swears he told his dental hygienist Thelma Nipweather, at least 85 times, that canaries, parakeets, and flamingos are not allowed in dental offices; especially ones that are not housebroken.

Dr. Pillow pointed out that the recently divorced Miss Nipweather, told him that if she was not allowed to bring “Perky” to the office, she would spend so much time worrying about how he was doing in her mobile home, that she would not be able to do her job effectively and safely.

She then added that her sister, who works as a waitress at Red Lobster, is allowed to bring her support beaver to the restaurant.

SIDENOTE: Dr. Pillow responded by saying that he did not give diddly squat (i.e. a shit) if some other dental hygienist brought a Shetland pony to work, his policy is no birds, no canines, no felines, and no fish; even guppies.

