After that fantastic film with a recipe for really growing salmon in Yemen, did the film crew go back and see if that project could actually work? This would be an experiment in turning reality out of fiction?

Fiction is pretty upset with always being dismissed as make-believe. It is always a first cousin to fantasy, booted down the road and never given a chance at reality. It's like junk mail, or a calorie counter, or sheets of return envelope addresses. Chuck direct into the recycle.

Salmon Fishing In The Yemin is a good film, believable cast, great transition from London to the castle in Scotland, Yemen, and back and forth, never boring.

And rumor is that the Ewan McGregor in the Yemen film performing as Alfred is not, could not, and never would be the same Ewan McGregor performing as Halston in the film series by that same name. Talk about fantasy! No way was that the same guy in both films.

But this film seems to have the perfect recipe for growing and finally fishing for salmon in the desert. Emily Blunt did say the temperature ranges in Yemen fell as low as those in northern California in the winter, where they have salmon.

So is there salmon growing in Yemen?

Of course, there’s a war going on in Yemen. War is easy—more money in making war than in fishing. War isn’t even hypothetical, like a man's mission to Mars.

Just click your heels together three times and say: “There is nothing like a war.”

And you’ve got a war.

Which isn't a fish story.

