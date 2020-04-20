Trump To Announce Biden Started Coronavirus

Since Donald Trump is way low in the polls, and the Ukraine Bursa smear campaign against Joe Biden and son Hunter never took off the ground, Trump is sprucing up a new smear campaign. This one is also against Joe Biden, and, so far, Trump hasn’t tried to include his son.

Drowning in accusations of inactivity and/or sleeping on the job throughout January and February, waking up in mid-March, to a lackadaisical interest to the world pandemic of coronavirus, Trump sees he can lose his reelection.

It's almost grass skirt time.

While Trump has the propensity of telling non-facts, lies, exaggerations, misquotes, falsehoods, baseless tales, slanderous stories and out-of-the-blue, scratch-your-head-how-did-he-create that-one? statements, he's mixing his cauldron, trying to cook up a connection between Joe Biden and coronavirus.

Too far fetched.

Trump is going to hold his hands' palms up facing the camera, elbows close to his sides and announce that Joe Biden, his Democratic presidential opponent, FedEx a super, super large, very large bat, really, really large, filled and practically swimming in the coronavirus to the Wuhan Virology Laboratory in China. And the clever thing is, no return signature was required.

No one's going to believe that one.

His base will. The same group protesting social distancing, wearing a mask and told to remain quarantined at home. The ones marching with Nazi signs, Confederate flags and wearing MAGA hats. Trump told them Democratic governors were keeping them trapped at home, and that the coronavirus was over with.

Trump got rid of the White House office for Global Health Security and Biodefense in 2018. The office was established by the Obama administration after the Ebola epidemic of 2014. Obama also warned Trump about future pandemics like coronavirus.

ZZZZZZ

Now Trump is going to claim Biden is responsible for coronavirus. All because Trump was too busy holding victory rallies during January and February after his impeachment, but failed Senate vote for his removal from office.

Some victory. Sleeping on the job. Watching TV on the job. Or tweeting on the job.

