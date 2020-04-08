Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai To Host A Coronavirus Telethon/Auction in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India – One of Bollywood’s most beautiful women, Aishwarya Rai, has just said that she will be hosting a telethon/auction to help raise money for the Coronavirus pandemic.

Aishwarya, who was Miss World of 1994, informed the Mumbai media that she will be donating the silver stiletto heels that she wore in her 2010 hit movie “Guzaarish.”

She further stated that she will also be donating a Taj Mahal snow globe that was on a nightstand beside her bed in the sequel film “Return To Guzaarish”.

The ravishing beauty added that she will also donate a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings, a women’s Rolex wristwatch, and a shocking pink bikini swimsuit that she wore in the triquel motion picture “Looking Way Beyond Guzaarish”.

Actor, Hrithik Roshan, who co-starred with Rai in “Guzaarish”, heard about the telethon/auction, and he called up Aishwarya and told her that he wants to donate the paraplegic wheelchair that he used in the movie along with a raincoat.

The Washington Post-Express has recently named the stunningly beautiful 47-year-old Bollywood actress as one of the “Sexiest Women in the Entire Universe.”