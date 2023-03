Apple Inc. To Become Peach Inc.

CUPERTINO, California - (Satire News) - The Wild Whispers News Agency is reporting that Apple Inc, which is the largest multinational technology company in the world, will be changing its name.

Patsy P. Middleweather, 62, a spokesperson for the tech giant, noted that Apple Inc. is presently becoming Peach Inc.

Middy as her co-workers, family members, and fiance calls her, expressed that the Apple board of directors decided that they wanted a more modern name for their huge company.

She added that the board voted 10 to 2 on the name Peach, because a peach cobbler pie is a whole lot sweeter than an apple pie, plus an apple has lots and lots of tiny pesky seeds, whereas a peach only has one (a pit).

The company's manufacturing department is already making the changes and are in the process of rolling out the Peach iPhone 14ΒΌ, the the Peach iSlicer, the Peach iSaw, and the Peach iGrater so that users can enjoy a "fully rounded" peach experience.