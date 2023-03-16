Apple Inc. To Become Peach Inc.

CUPERTINO, California - (Satire News) - The Wild Whispers News Agency is reporting that Apple Inc, which is the largest multinational technology company in the world, will be changing its name.

Patsy P. Middleweather, 62, a spokesperson for the tech giant, noted that Apple Inc. is presently becoming Peach Inc.

Middy as her co-workers, family members, and fiance calls her, expressed that the Apple board of directors decided that they wanted a more modern name for their huge company.

She added that the board voted 10 to 2 on the name Peach, because a peach cobbler pie is a whole lot sweeter than an apple pie, plus an apple has lots and lots of tiny pesky seeds, whereas a peach only has one (a pit).

The company's manufacturing department is already making the changes and are in the process of rolling out the Peach iPhone 14¼, the the Peach iSlicer, the Peach iSaw, and the Peach iGrater so that users can enjoy a "fully rounded" peach experience.