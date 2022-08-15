The GOP Is Demanding That The Cereal Company That Manufactures Fruit Loops Remove The Pink Loops

KALAMAZOO, Michigan - (Satire News) - The Republican National Party is demanding that the company that manufactures the Fruit Loops Dry Breakfast Cereal immediately stop producing the pink loops.

When asked by Paloma Sonoma with The American Foodie News Agency why, a spokesperson for the GOP replied because everyone knows that the color pink is closely associated with the LGBTQ movement.

When told that several NCAA football teams incorporate the color pink into their uniform color scheme, the spokesperson said that he did not give a rat's ass, and that the goal of the GOP is for everyone to stop using the color pink, in uniforms, blouses, miniskirts, socks, crotchless panties, and toothbrushes.

SIDENOTE: Miss Sonoma mentioned that with Trump's GOPers, first it'll BE uniforms, and then next it will be cotton candy, salmon, radishes, and bubblegum.