Tigger the Loveable Trigger

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Since Winnie-the-Pooh has now entered the public realm, people can do anything they want with those loveable characters created by A.A. Milne.

Like make horror movies with Winnie as a scary bear.

Or how about Tigger the Trigger Tiger? (Say that 5 times fast.)

Coming soon to books, movies, music, TV shows, cars, restaurants, city halls, lampposts, fire hydrants, public statues, parades, clothing, the air we breathe, Christmas, Easter, St, Patrick’s Day, the list goes on … you will find a picture of Tigger the tiger.

When you see him you will know that the person, place or thing may have some form of trigger imbedded into it somewhere, and you should be wary.

Of course, if there is no Tigger, then the thing is fine, just fine, you don’t have to worry about it. You won’t see Tigger’s smiling face on military complexes, government research facilities, anything to do with politics, including toxic politicians who suffer from mouth diarrhea. Those things will always be fine.

This is not a way of making everyone terrified of things they’ve never been terrified of before. It’s a warning. That’s all, nothing more.

BEWARE OF TIGGER!

See, that wasn’t scary, like Winnie, was it?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

