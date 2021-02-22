Qatar Airlines Considering Namechange

Consistently one of the world's leading and top-performing airline carriers over the past two decades, Qatar Airlines is considering a namechange after several passengers became confused about the unusual spelling of the word 'Qatar' when completing flight documentaion, and, instead, wrote 'Catarrh'.

Catarrh Airlines doesn't quite have the same ring to it as 'Qatar Airlines', and brings to mind images of flights full of air hostesses bringing round the Duty Free cart whilst coughing, spluttering, and clearing their throats like old men, and launching the resultant gobs of phlegm into a spittoon attached to the trolley.

QA business manager, Faisal al-Greeni who was a bit snotty, to be honest, told our spoof reporter:

"Yes, we'd certainly like to distance ourselves from this condition. Our airline is a world class carrier, and the image of a service that is, in any way, associated with nasal or throat mucus, is one we would prefer not to be associated with."

This isn't the first time there have been problems with similar-sounding names. Just last month, Portuguese football player Pedro Neto, and the German international discount supermarket chain, Netto, were in protracted discussions about a possible change of moniker for the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker.