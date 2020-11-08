Arby's Promises To Do Something About The Pigeon-Tasting Sandwiches

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 8 November 2020

image for Arby's Promises To Do Something About The Pigeon-Tasting Sandwiches
Arby's promises its patrons that they are dealing with the pigeon smell in their sandwiches.

ATLANTA – (Satire News) – After an unfavorable critique in The Right Coast Revue, the Georgia-based sandwich giant, Arby's, has promised to do better.

Arby’s spokesperson Poindexter F. Cypress stated that the allegations that some of Arby’s roast beef sandwiches taste like pigeon have been denied by the company.

The Right Coast Revue noted, in their report, that an Arby’s manager in Possum Belly, Mississippi, did comment that some of the roast beef may, in fact, taste like pigeon.

He pointed out that that particular Arby’s is located next door to a bird shop that sells pigeons, and that may be the problem.

The manager said that some of the smell may have gotten into the air conditioning system, and, hence, into the Arby's sandwiches.

Arby’s has said that they are in the process of trying to purchase the bird shop, and to close it down.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Air Conditioningpigeon




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more