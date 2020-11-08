Arby's Promises To Do Something About The Pigeon-Tasting Sandwiches

ATLANTA – (Satire News) – After an unfavorable critique in The Right Coast Revue, the Georgia-based sandwich giant, Arby's, has promised to do better.

Arby’s spokesperson Poindexter F. Cypress stated that the allegations that some of Arby’s roast beef sandwiches taste like pigeon have been denied by the company.

The Right Coast Revue noted, in their report, that an Arby’s manager in Possum Belly, Mississippi, did comment that some of the roast beef may, in fact, taste like pigeon.

He pointed out that that particular Arby’s is located next door to a bird shop that sells pigeons, and that may be the problem.

The manager said that some of the smell may have gotten into the air conditioning system, and, hence, into the Arby's sandwiches.

Arby’s has said that they are in the process of trying to purchase the bird shop, and to close it down.