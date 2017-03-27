While the world was transfixed by the train wreck of the Trump presidency, Hillary Clinton quietly disappeared to the Netherlands a week after her surprise loss in the presidential election and she has kept a low profile ever since.

Clinton was being treated in Amsterdam with a new anti-anxiety drug specifically for victims of Russian hacking, rooskiepheliafacit, which is not yet legal in the US.

Sources close to Clinton say she had also been relaxing with some high grade bud and possibly other substances.

Hillary Clinton told a confidant that she now looks forward to re-engaging in politics and seeing her family when she returns to her New York home.

Why did Clinton give up her self imposed exile and bid farewell to Amsterdam?

According to one source, Hillary had slumped into a deep depression and was content with her new non-life in the Netherlands. It wasn't until Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump staged an intervention that she was persuaded to return to the US.

"Hillary started to perk up when Chelsea and then Ivanka told her about all the investigations into Trump's Russian connections. They went out to breakfast, had some coffee and let Hillary catch up on the news, then Hillary immediately went back to the hotel and packed to go home."

The former Secretary of State appeared relaxed and recharged when she was spotted signing autographs and talking to fans while catching a connecting flight at London's Heathrow Airport.

Though she declined to answer any questions from the press, as she boarded her flight to New York, Clinton seemed back to form when she joked with reporters:

"I suppose Donald Trump will say 'Why doesn't she just fly home on her broom?'"