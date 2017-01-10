Hillary Clinton announced this morning that she will start her campaign to become Mayor of New York City. Her election is virtually guaranteed due to her promise to build a wall surrounding Trump Towers, the home of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mrs. Clinton said in her statement, "There is no reason in the world that the city of New York should pay tens of millions of dollars in goods and services because of the present-elects refusal to move into the White House. Our people should not be expected to foot the bill for his arrogance and disdain for our traditions. Then with a deliberate and emphatic tone stated: "And HE will pay for the wall, I guarantee it!"

A reporter from the New York Times asked her how she intended to implement her plan. She replied: "We will build the wall entirely around the property and not only will we make Trump pay for it but every resident of the Towers will pay, an entrance and exit fee each time they leave and return to the property. The fees will be based on a percentage of the total income of these millionaires many of whom are in-indicted sex offenders and drug addicts. These hombres are going to pay their fair share!"

Clinton paused and with a slight grin added, "And we will by the right of eminent domain seize the ground floor and second floor of the building for a homeless shelter and a rehab center for those addicted to crack cocaine and crimes against nature. In conclusion, if the president-elect objects he can contact me by email through WikiLeaks." She paused and looked up at the assembled journalists. "Donald....pay backs a bitch! In this case...pay back is by a bitch! Catch you later!"