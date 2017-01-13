BILLINGSGATE POST: Sketched against a red-white-blue November sky, the Four Horsemen rode again. In Biblical lore they are known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction and Death. Their real names are Trump, Wikileaks, The FBI and Fox News. They formed the vortex of the cyclone that swept away the nation on that fateful evening while millions of viewers peered at their televisions, disbelieving the perplexing panorama of exit polls pointing to Trump's triumph over Evil.

This grey whirling twister started in North Carolina, raged through Florida, then dropped down in Pennsylvania. It roared through Wisconsin before striking Michigan. While the lights were being turned off, Hillary's vision of becoming the first president to be indicted before her inauguration dimmed. As the evening stretched into the early morning, it became evident that this cyclone couldn't be roped in.

Ripping and crashing through the Democratic Party's last vestige of hope against the relentless onslaught of Donald Trump's triumphant march, but unable to stop it, they took to their storm cellars as a last resort.

In retrospect, Hillary had sent one her finest teams into the battle, an aggressive organization that fought valiantly to the last play before the first dim of darkness sucked them in like a Giant Slurpee. Pandemonium broke out as the Four Horsemen rushed over and around the defenseless Democratic bulwark. It was in vain that 63,045,266 vitally concerned non-entities voted for Hillary as they were rode over by the Electoral College. Despite their pleas, Donald Trump was the President-Elect.

They gave all that they had. But when an elephant tears in with the speed of a tiger, what chance has flesh and blood to hold the line? As the Four Horsemen hammered them with relentless and remorseless power jabs to the breadbasket, never easing up and allowing a second breath, the cyclonic power of Truth vs Evil prevailed.

Against heavy odds, a great team performed brilliantly. With the final score recorded, the last bastion of defense against the encroaching Bolshevik hordes had triumphed once more. Floating on the wings of angels, the sharp hooves of history ground the godless infidels into their desperate bunkers. Unlike Hitler, they will survive...Alas, providence once more denied.

NOTE: Those who have tried to tackle an elephant can understand.