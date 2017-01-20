Catopian Republic One hundred percent of catopia celebrated today in a post inaugural festival following the election of Hillary Clinton as the newly formed nation's first woman president. Not only was Mrs. Clinton elected president, but she was also elected to every senate & house seat & was appointed to all seats of the Supreme Court of the Catopian Republic.

Catopia, located in the former secretary of state's home, was a nation formed after the 2016 election in the United States. Though the nation has yet to take a census, Clinton is now expected to lead a nation of dozens of cats. Clinton has promised to usher in a new era of progress as a strong & well respected leader of the feline republic.

Mrs. Clinton gave a speech at a tuna & fresh milk banquet and reiterated her planned policies for the republic: "I will ensure all our kittyzens have affordable healthcare! And free college! Paid leave for parents who just had kittens! An end to housing discrimination! Equal wages and equal rights for toms and queens! Longhairs and shorthairs! Bobtails and folds! Tabbies and colorpoints! Every cat deserves the rights & securities as a free & equal kittyzen! I will protect our nation from economic instability, from terror, and from the Siberian Husky from across the street! It will be a new age to cats everywhere! A new catopian paradise!"

First-man & Cattorney General Bill Clinton has stated "I support her... Really... I do..."

When Donald Trump was asked of these developments, his only comment to offer was that he will "suppress any and all secessionist movements with the military."