UNNAMED LOCATION - An unnamed president furthered his or her unnamed fight against unnamed news organizations at an unnamed conference on a recent unnamed day. The unnamed president criticized use of unnamed sources for news and declared that whenever any unnamed news organization refers to the "unnamed", that all who are "unnamed" are in fact fictitious elements of fake news. The unnamed president declared he expects unnamed news agencies to always name their sources, but did not elaborate why they should be named besides "fake news."

Unnamed pundits speculate the unnamed president may wish the unnamed news organizations to permit him the means of forcing their unnamed sources into facing retaliation by the unnamed administration should these unnamed sources release unnamed information the unnamed administration doesn't like being released.

The unnamed president went on to reiterate that the unnamed media is an enemy of the unnamed. He also spoke about getting unnamed dudes over an unnamed border and various issues about how this unnamed country was falling apart without him and declared to the unnamed conference he's been the unnamed president they've been waiting for their entire unnamed lives.

After the unnamed president gave his speech, there was an unnamed press briefing where several unnamed news agencies were banned from attendance. An unnamed White House Press Secretary who once said "banning access by unnamed news media is only something an unnamed form of government would do" declared at the unnamed briefing that "lying unnamed media are a problem in this unnamed country and they should expect unnamed consequences." The unnamed press secretary elaborated about the unnamed president, who has used unnamed sources in a past, "didn't like the idea of unnamed sources."

The unnamed president later took his unnamed claims on an unnamed social media site citing an unnamed news channel. Unnamed supporters were thrilled at him sticking it to the unnamed media and unnaming it like it is. Unnamed opposition were concerned about what to expect in the unnamed future.