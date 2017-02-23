The Spoof and other pioneers in fake news have found their readership plummeting as serious competition has arisen from other real fake news sources.

Competition has been on the rise as money motivated individuals discovered that if they fed people exactly what they wanted to hear a vast majority of politically motivated automatons would take the (click)bait hook, line and sinker. Sites like PRESIDENT45DONALDTRUMP.COM have had a field day passing off propaganda as real news through real sounding sites like The American Patriot and other Facebook clickbait machines. And don't worry lefties, there are plenty of fake outlets out there like Occupy Democrats for you to cherry pick from as well!

The fake new crisis reached a fever pitch when the President of the United States declared "all news except Fox News and Breitbart" is #FAKENEWS. That is when the competition from real fake news really hurt the people just trying to get a few chuckles out of you. With more and more people expressing greater interested in an ill-informed ego massage over a good laugh the competition has gotten even stiffer.

"I don't know why I still waste my time with this crap," StubbornGorilla said to himself. "I could take the same stuff I write for free here and try to pass it off as real news and make a clickbait fortune."

The deflated amateur writer thought that he could have had a summer house in Fiji by now if he was just crooked enough to try and pass his junk off as fact, "What is my problem?!"

"Now that the line between fake news and real news is completely blurred, maybe people will start posting real news on this site," said nobody from The Spoof, since this article is totally fake, and fake news stories don't need real sources.

"Why am I still wasting my time?" contemplated StubbornGorilla. "It seems like an awful lot of effort for a few dozen views and a couple thumbs up. Hopefully a few people get a good chuckle out of it."